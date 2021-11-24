Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.72.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SAGE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. 8,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,850. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

