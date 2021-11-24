Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Sands China alerts:

OTCMKTS SCHYY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. Sands China has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.