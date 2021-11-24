Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.3 days.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$31.50 to C$33.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of hardware and software components that enable or enhance Internet Protocol Communications Systems for both telecom and datacom applications. Its products include public branch exchange cloud, S-series internet protocol phones, telephony cards, zulu UC, SIPstation, session border controllers and VoIP gateways.

