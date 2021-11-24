Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ SNY traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,795. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.