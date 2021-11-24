Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

