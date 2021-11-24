Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Scholastic worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Scholastic by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Scholastic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,204 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,032 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.87 and a beta of 0.86. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 461.57%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

