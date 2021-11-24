Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,823,000 after buying an additional 83,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.77 and a 1-year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

