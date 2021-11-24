Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.77 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

