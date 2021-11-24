Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.99.

