Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $105.36. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,646. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

