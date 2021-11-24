Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $35,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $423.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,348. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.18 and a 12 month high of $435.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.42. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

