Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $2.35. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.73. 79,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $116.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock valued at $122,601,167. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $994,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.