SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.48 and last traded at $51.48. Approximately 151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5989 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

