SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

SEGXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt cut shares of SEGRO to a hold rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

