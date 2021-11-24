SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.