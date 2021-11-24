Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Select Energy Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Select Energy Services by 307.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Select Energy Services by 149.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 56,238 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

