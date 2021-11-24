SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells $20,600.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $20,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $125,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,153. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $35,360,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $4,764,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

