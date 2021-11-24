Severn Trent Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 40.86 (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 40.86 ($0.53) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SVT opened at GBX 2,815 ($36.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,976 ($38.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,717.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,672.54. The firm has a market cap of £7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.81.

SVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,675 ($34.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

