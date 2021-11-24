Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 910,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

