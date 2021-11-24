ShareToken (SHR) Tops One Day Volume of $1.17 Million

ShareToken (CURRENCY:SHR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, ShareToken has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One ShareToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. ShareToken has a total market capitalization of $49.49 million and $1.17 million worth of ShareToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ShareToken

ShareToken (CRYPTO:SHR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. ShareToken’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 2,337,851,272 coins. The official message board for ShareToken is medium.com/ShareRing . The Reddit community for ShareToken is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareToken’s official website is sharering.network . ShareToken’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

