Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives C$7.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.75. The company had a trading volume of 185,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$334.78 million and a PE ratio of 9.73. Shawcor has a one year low of C$2.81 and a one year high of C$7.73.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.