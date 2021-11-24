Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Short Interest Update

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,484,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,077,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000.

Get Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units alerts:

Shares of SHQAU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.