SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0003 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $175,992.31 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,171.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.42 or 0.07446796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.87 or 0.00368843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $610.62 or 0.01068055 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00013485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00084162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.85 or 0.00430020 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.95 or 0.00454689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005734 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

