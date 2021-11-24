Shopping Price Hits $33.25 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. Shopping has a total market cap of $30.47 million and $431,843.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shopping has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $33.25 or 0.00059032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00069339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00072024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,184.56 or 0.07429227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,094.20 or 0.99589054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 916,313 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

