Short Interest in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Expands By 17.9%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYCN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

CYCN stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

