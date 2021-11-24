Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Increases By 17.1%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 14th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter.

PCN opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $19.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

