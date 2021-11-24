Short Interest in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Grows By 18.4%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

PTGX stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.24. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,383,000 after acquiring an additional 545,156 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,901,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,139,000 after buying an additional 147,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,695,000 after buying an additional 158,955 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,400,000.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.