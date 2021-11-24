Short Interest in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Drops By 14.8%

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the October 14th total of 4,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.92. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,646 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after buying an additional 1,347,975 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,943,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after buying an additional 1,078,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SHLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

