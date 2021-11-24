Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expands By 16.5%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 14th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.37. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

