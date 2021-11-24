Short Interest in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Drops By 15.0%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the October 14th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.15. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCRR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

