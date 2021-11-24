SHPING Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. SHPING has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $28.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00247605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00087539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,149,778 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars.

