Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $27.19 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $419.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

