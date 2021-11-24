SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

