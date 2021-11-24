SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $10.23 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 112,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 255,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

