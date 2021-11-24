SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.23.

