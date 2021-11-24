SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

BLV opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $113.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

