Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $1,094.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00242318 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00087396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.