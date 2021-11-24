Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Insider Purchases $33,175.00 in Stock

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Steve Senneff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00.
SGFY opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after buying an additional 2,322,587 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after buying an additional 47,585 shares in the last quarter.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
