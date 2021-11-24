Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Insider Purchases $33,175.00 in Stock

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Senneff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00.

SGFY opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after buying an additional 2,322,587 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after buying an additional 47,585 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

