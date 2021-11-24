Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of SLN stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

