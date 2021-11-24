Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $99.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
Shares of SLN stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $35.00.
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
