Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

SLGN stock opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. Silgan has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,155,000 after acquiring an additional 233,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 77,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after acquiring an additional 567,325 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.