Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE) Director Acquires C$12,500.00 in Stock

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE) Director James Gregory Davison bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,062,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,100.

SSE opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and 100% interest in the Melchett Lake VMS Project covering an area of 3,996 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

