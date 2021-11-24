Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $647,000 Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,729 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.5% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,303,000 after acquiring an additional 360,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,037,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,634,000 after acquiring an additional 46,855 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 597,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

