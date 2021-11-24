Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Trimmed by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after acquiring an additional 309,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after acquiring an additional 216,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

SPG opened at $169.03 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

