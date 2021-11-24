Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will announce $30.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.26 million to $33.40 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $25.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $118.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $125.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $154.93 million, with estimates ranging from $141.96 million to $167.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Smart Sand by 102.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the third quarter worth $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the second quarter worth $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 17.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 61,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,577. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

