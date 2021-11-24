Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued an average rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.12.

NYSE SNAP opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $457,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 804,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,356,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,931,252 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

