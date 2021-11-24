Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

SONX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:SONX opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

