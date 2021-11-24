Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.93

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.93 and last traded at $125.69, with a volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Sony Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.92. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,098,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.