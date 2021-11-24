Sopheon (LON:SPE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $903.10

Shares of Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 903.10 ($11.80) and traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 950 ($12.41), with a volume of 556 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of £99.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 938.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 903.10.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Silcock sold 7,450 shares of Sopheon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 963 ($12.58), for a total value of £71,743.50 ($93,733.34).

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

