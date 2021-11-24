Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.18

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 3567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 181.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. Analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 63,674 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,739,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $1,453,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,865,000 after acquiring an additional 532,903 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

