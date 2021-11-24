South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOUHY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. South32 has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

